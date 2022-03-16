Teaching and Learning

By Melanie Callahan

The search committee for the role of dean of the School of Fine Arts has completed its work.

It has recommended Dr. Peter Ride for the position for a five-year term.

President Vianne Timmons has accepted the recommendation; the recommendation was approved by the Board of Regents with tenure approved July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2027.

“Newfoundland and Labrador is such a vibrant place, a land of incredible landscapes and natural resources, art, theatre, culture, song and story,” said Dr. Ride. “Moreover, it is an honour to be moving to the island’s west coast, to Elmastukwek – Bay of Islands, Mi’kmaw territory. I look forward to learning from and with Indigenous peoples, local communities and all the peoples of the province.

“I’m thrilled to be joining an already powerful cultural landscape, one that punches well above its weight in the Canadian cultural scene, and deservedly so,” Dr. Ride continued. “Grenfell has a lot to do with that because of the way it nurtures new talents and gives young people the opportunity to grow, imagine and to go out and make a difference. I’m really looking forward to playing a part in this, and working with the incredibly committed and dedicated academic team of teachers, researchers and staff, not just in the arts but in the sciences, humanities, business and more, plus the wider community in Corner Brook, all of whom are essential in making the university matter in Newfoundland and Labrador and beyond.”

Background

Dr. Ride served as the principal research fellow with the University of Westminster since 2007.

Prior to that, he was principal research fellow and co-director with the Centre for Arts Research Technology and Education with the University of Westminster. He also held leadership positions with the Arts Technology Centre-London, Cambridge Darkroom Gallery and The Photographers Gallery.

He was also an adjunct faculty in the master of arts in museum studies program with John Hopkins University for almost a decade.

He is the co-author, with Prof. Andrew Dewdney, of The New Media Handbook and The Digital Media Handbook. He has published widely on new media projects in museums and galleries.

‘Solid blend’

“Dr. Ride has a solid blend of experience in the arts, private and educational and research settings,” said Dr. Ian Sutherland, vice-president (Grenfell Campus). “He has made notable contributions to the arts community in England, and his commitment to fostering collaboration and leadership in the arts make him an ideal candidate for this key role. I look forward to welcoming him to our university.”

Dr. Sutherland is grateful for the leadership of Prof. Ingrid Mary Percy, who has served as interim dean since January 2022.

“I thank Prof. Percy for her contributions and continued success of the School of Fine Arts, and particularly for providing leadership as we worked through the challenges presented by the pandemic.”