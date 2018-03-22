Customized curriculum

Teaching and Learning

By Andrea Kelly

Students studying at Memorial University now have a new degree option.

Memorial’s School of Human Kinetics and Recreation is pleased to announce its bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (BHKR) co-operative (co-op.) program.

“We are excited to offer this innovative, interdisciplinary degree at Memorial,” said Dr. Heather Carnahan, dean, School of Human Kinetics and Recreation. “The BHKR (Co-op.) responds to demands for specific professional skill sets in future health and wellness professionals.”

Applied work experience

The BHKR (Co-op.) program is innovative in that it offers students the ability to customize course selection based on interests and future career goals.

“What differentiates our new program from others is the ability for students to focus on an area of study within the undergraduate degree,” said Dr. Linda Rohr, associate dean, undergraduate studies, with the school.

Students can choose to direct their studies in community recreation, health promotion, kinesiology, physical education or therapeutic recreation. What’s more, the degree includes three mandatory co-operative education placements. This will equip graduates with a year of applied work experience before entering the workforce.

Fall 2018 start date

For students interested in continuing their education, Dr. Rohr says that the BHKR (Co-op.) offers fundamental courses for students interested in pursuing allied health professions, medicine, education and research.

Applications for the program are now being accepted. The school will admit students to the program in fall 2018.

For more information about the new degree, please visit online.