Delayed winter start

Memorial University will delay the official start date of winter 2021 classes in most programs at the St. John’s campus, Grenfell Campus and Marine Institute to Monday, Jan. 11.

Note that the specific dates below do not apply to Marine Institute diploma of technology and technical certificate students, as the academic calendar dates differ for these programs. Separate communications for those students will be sent directly from the Marine Institute.

Due to unique program delivery constraints, exceptions to this start date have been approved for the Faculty of Medicine, the Faculty of Nursing and the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science; classes delivered in these academic units will resume on the previously scheduled semester start date of Tuesday, Jan. 5.

“I hope that extending the break by a few days . . . will help to reduce the stress in the winter term.” — Dr. Mark Abrahams

Note that students in programs in these academic units should be mindful of required courses offered by other units that will be delayed – students in some programs may start different classes on both dates.

Co-operative education placements, internships and other types of experiential learning placements are also exempt from the delayed start.

‘Heartfelt thanks’

“Faculty, staff and students went above and beyond to make things work in the remote teaching and learning environment this fall semester, demonstrating great resilience and unwavering commitment,” said Dr. Mark Abrahams, provost and vice-president (academic).

“I extend a heartfelt thanks to the entire community. I know that right now many of you are exhausted and feeling strain. I heard concerns during our employee town hall in late November, and received comments along the same vein from students. I hope that extending the break by a few days – without disruption to the flow of the winter semester – will help to reduce the stress in the winter term.”

While class starts will be delayed, the university will re-open for semester preparations on Jan. 5, giving instructors extra time to prepare prior to the start of most classes.

Note the following calendar information related to this semester start change: