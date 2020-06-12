Draft framework

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

Memorial University today released a draft of its Strategic Framework for Indigenization 2020-2025.

The draft is available here.

The university has worked in partnership with the Indigenous Peoples of Newfoundland and Labrador to develop the framework. Extensive consultations, in-depth discussions and significant feedback from many stakeholders, including the President’s Advisory Committee on Indigenous Affairs, contributed to the draft.

“Indigenization is a priority”

“While I was not at Memorial during the early phases of development for this important framework, I am very proud to present it to the community, and to move forward on each goal outlined with specific, tangible actions,” said Dr. Vianne Timmons, president and vice-chancellor.

“Indigenization is a priority for Memorial and it is a priority for me. It is time for us to take a good look at how Indigenous Peoples in Newfoundland and Labrador are represented, and how they are included in the academy.”

The framework presents a set of actions grounded in the consultations and framed so Memorial can advance reconciliation. It sets out four strategic priorities: Leadership and Partnership; Teaching and Learning; Research; and Student Success. Within each strategic priority, actions have been identified that reflect what was heard from both Indigenous communities and the university community.

Meaningful collaboration

The planning process for the framework began with a survey to inform the approach taken to engage with stakeholders. The initial survey step ensured strong collaboration before and during the process, resulting in a final draft plan that reflects the input of various Indigenous groups across Newfoundland and Labrador and in the university community.

In late 2019, Memorial released a summary report of Indigenous community engagements, which reflected the 26 consultations that took place with members of Indigenous communities across Newfoundland and Labrador from August 2018-August 2019.

Each of these steps contributed to the development of the final draft of the Strategic Framework for Indigenization 2020-2025.

“On behalf of the entire Memorial community, I would like to reiterate my deepest gratitude for the support and engagement of the more than two dozen communities across Newfoundland and Labrador that helped us reach this critical point,” said Catharyn Andersen, special advisor to the president on Indigenous affairs. “The release of this draft framework is a huge step forward as we work to indigenize the academy.”

Before the framework can be finalized and submitted for approval, it must be available for review and feedback. The document, presently in draft form, is available to Indigenous communities and the Memorial University community over the next six weeks for all comments and feedback. Submissions can be sent to sfi@mun.ca until Friday, July 24, 2020.