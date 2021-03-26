Fall semester update

Teaching and Learning

By Dr. Mark Abrahams

To Memorial University students,

I am writing to provide an update on planning for the fall 2021 semester across Memorial’s campuses.

For more than a year, you have all risen to the incredible challenge of being university students during a global pandemic. It has not been easy, and I commend you all for your perseverance, flexibility and commitment.

You should all be proud of what you have accomplished in the remote learning environment.

In-person for fall

We are optimistic for the next year, and expect to be on campus and in-person for university activities in September.

We are excited to share this news and look forward to welcoming you.

We are now in the process of preparing for the return to on-campus teaching and learning. Detailed planning for the fall 2021 semester is ongoing and information will be shared as it becomes available on Memorial’s COVID-19 website.

New and current students should make plans to be on our campuses for their university experiences this fall, unless all of the courses they are registered for are offered online.

Students arriving from outside of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador may be required to self-isolate for 14 days and should make plans to arrive in the province by mid-August.

International students who wish to attend Memorial this fall are strongly advised to move quickly to submit their study permit requests to the Government of Canada immediately following receipt of their offer of admission from Memorial.

They should also make plans to arrive in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador by mid-August to allow for the required 14-day self-isolation period before classes begin.

More information for international students with questions or concerns about travel to Memorial is available on the Internationalization Office’s website or by emailing selfisolation@mun.ca.

Your health first

Memorial is continually assessing the evolving public health environment and will make any needed adjustments to the fall semester based on public health requirements.

The fall 2021 semester experience will look different, as Memorial will continue to follow public health requirements, which could include the use of non-medical face masks, physical distancing and other public health measures.

I look forward to sharing more information with you as it becomes available.

In the meantime, please take care of yourselves and reach out for help if you need it. It is critically important that you manage your health, safety and well-being.

Best wishes,

Mark Abrahams, provost and vice-president (academic) pro tempore