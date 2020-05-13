 Go to page content

Fall semester

Memorial to offer remote program delivery for fall 2020

Teaching and Learning

May 12, 2020

Memorial University will welcome new and returning students to a primarily remote teaching and learning environment for the fall semester. Full in-person, on-campus courses will not resume before January 2021.

“Our two main priorities are to ensure that all returning students are able to successfully progress through their programs, and all new students have the best possible start to their academic experience at Memorial,” said Dr. Mark Abrahams, provost and vice-president (academic) pro tempore.

“Our decision-making on academic program delivery continues to be informed by guidance and directives from provincial public health officials and the decision is subject to change at a later date if deemed necessary. We plan to offer remote and equitable access to our high quality programming while helping to flatten the COVID-19 curve in Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Dr. Abrahams said Memorial will be putting supports in place to enable student success in the remote learning environment.

Limited forms of re-opening of necessary on-campus activity in the fall semester may occur in a gradual, measured and safe manner that adheres to the provincial government’s COVID-19 Alert Level System and aligns with provincial health directives.

Academic units may submit a proposal to the appropriate vice-president for review to permit students on campus in the fall semester. Further details on how this process will work and how it will be rolled out in a safe and equitable manner, considering that many Memorial students reside outside the province, will be shared when it becomes available.

The Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Nursing, School of Pharmacy and Marine Institute will communicate details about their return to classes directly to new and current students in their programs.

