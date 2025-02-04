‘Generations to come’

Teaching and Learning

By Claire Carter

Since 1979 Nunavut Arctic College’s teacher education program has continually evolved, including different partners and locations.

The Nunavut Teacher Education Program is the college’s longest-running offering and the only bachelor of education degree program available in Nunavut.

In 2019 Memorial University and Nunavut Arctic College embarked on a 10-year partnership to expand post-secondary programs available to Nunavut learners.

‘Could not pass the opportunity’

Responding to the needs of northern communities, the education system and the values and needs of stakeholders, the Nunavut Teacher Education Program was refocused to prepare Inuit teachers to work in Nunavut and Labrador specifically.

As the territory’s only designated post-secondary institute, Nunavut Arctic College plays a valuable role in providing learning options in the territory, says Jackie Price, president, Nunavut Arctic College.

“The partnership between the college and Memorial University, along with invested time, energy and financial support from key stakeholder engagement in Nunavut, notably the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Education and Culture and Heritage, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and the Government of Canada’s Department of Canadian Heritage, has allowed the Nunavut Teacher Education Program to be revised with foundational learning in Inuit language, culture and worldview,” said Ms. Price. “Students are able to take this learning with them as they work towards their bachelor of education degree.”

Delivered on campus and in the community, the program prepares educators to teach in Inuktituk.

“My education built a strong foundation for my career, but my personal life too.” — Meghan Alivaktuk

As well, local Inuit elders and cultural experts collaborate on the curriculum’s development and program delivery.

Student teachers complete their studies in one of 15 of Nunavut’s 25 communities, with differing locations each year, ranging from Arctic Bay to Whale Cove.

Nunavummiut benefit from the opportunity to study in their communities, where they learn from local and visiting instructors.

For Meghan Alivaktuk, having the program offered in her hometown of Pangnirtung, Nunavut, allowed her to achieve a long-held goal.

“I have always wanted to take teacher education, but did not want to move away from home,” she said. “I could not pass the opportunity to apply.”

Ms. Alivaktuk is currently in a career development apprenticeship and hopes to become a teacher next year.

She says her teacher education is playing a “crucial” role in shaping her career.

“I gained so much knowledge and skill to be a teacher. I learned to be open to different approaches. My education built a strong foundation for my career, but my personal life too.”

Lucy Metuq, also from Pangnirtung, says she has always wanted a career in education and chose the program specifically because it supports community-based learning — and the community itself.

“The program helps address the Inuit teacher shortage in the territory and this gave me a chance to have a significant impact on local education and the future of Inuit youth,” said Ms. Metuq.

Courses on pedagogy, curriculum development and classroom management also provided Ms. Metuq with a strong foundation in teaching strategies and adapting to different learning environments, she says.

“I gained skills on culturally relevant teaching practices, which have helped me to integrate our culture, language and Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit into my work. It gives the students great joy learning things from their own culture.”

Ms. Metuq is now a Grade 6 teacher in Pangnirtung, where she teaches Inuktitut language arts, math and science.

Dr. Leslie Redmond, the associate dean at Memorial’s Faculty of Education, says the Nunavut Teacher Education Program is a “vital initiative.”

“The program empowers future educators by bringing high-quality teacher education directly to communities across the territory,” Dr. Redmond said. “By supporting local students and fostering teaching in Inuktitut, we are helping to contribute to Nunavut’s education system and preserving the cultural and linguistic heritage in the region for generations to come.”