Global impact, local roots

By Kim Thornhill

A Memorial University graduate program that has shaped the careers of fisheries professionals and contributed to sustainable resource management worldwide is marking a significant milestone.

The Marine Institute has offered its Fisheries Resource Management Program for 25 years.

Tom Brown was one of the first students in the master’s program in 1998, just six years after the cod moratorium in Newfoundland and Labrador was announced.

The devastating event underlined the need for more specialists in the fisheries resources management field.

“It was education that gave me an amazing career, a network of amazing colleagues and co-workers, and so many opportunities to experience and learn about what makes up fisheries on a provincial, national and international scale,” said Mr. Brown, who currently heads the Marine Institute’s Centre for Fisheries Ecosystems Research.

The program has become an educational cornerstone in training fisheries professionals, contributing to sustainable fisheries management within Canada and internationally.

“It’s about managing an entire ecosystem so future generations can use the resource.” — Tom Brown

In over a quarter century, the institute has graduated 152 learners who have gone on to be policy-makers, scientists and managers making meaningful contributions in government agencies, industry, non-governmental organizations and academia.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of the fisheries sector, the program prepares graduates to tackle complex challenges in resource sustainability, governance and industry development.

The multidisciplinary program provides an understanding of relevant concepts in ecology, resource assessment, economics, business, sociology and technology, as well as fisheries policy and planning.

While focused primarily on the North Atlantic, the program also deals with major world fisheries, including a range of inter-jurisdictional and legal issues.

“Sustainable fisheries management isn’t just about today, it’s about managing an entire ecosystem so future generations can use the resource,” said Mr. Brown. “This program will equip students with the knowledge to be leaders in this field.”

Carey Bonnell, vice-president, sustainability and engagement with Ocean Choice International, says the Fisheries Resource Management Program was “critical” to his career progression.

“It provided me with the scientific foundation, policy understanding and industry perspective I needed to advance into leadership roles within the seafood sector,” he said.

Fellow alumnus Vanessa Byrne, director of fisheries management and science with the Atlantic Groundfish Council, agrees.

She says the master’s degree opened doors, expanded her network and gave her the confidence and knowledge to take on increasingly complex challenges in the field.

“It laid the foundation for the work I do today and continues to shape my commitment to responsible stewardship of our marine resources.”

Research scientist Dr. Darrell Mullowney says as a full-time employee of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the Master of Fisheries Resource Management Program gave him the opportunity to advance both his education and his career while continuing to support the department’s mandate.

“The program also provided a broad academic foundation that enabled me to pursue a PhD in fisheries science,” Dr. Mullowney said. “I hold the program in high regard and strongly encourage working professionals in the fisheries field to consider it.”

Two programs, both online

Through its School of Fisheries, the Marine Institute offers two programs at the graduate level, both delivered entirely online.

The master’s degree program provides an understanding of relevant concepts in ecology, resource assessment, economics, business and technology, as well as fisheries policy and planning. It is a pathway for learners to build on their foundational knowledge and pursue advanced research and leadership roles in the field.

The graduate diploma program is one-year, course-based program designed for fisheries professionals to enhance their understanding of fishery management issues from a variety of perspectives.

Both programs emphasize ecosystem-based approaches, responsible stewardship and science-informed decision-making, strengthening skills that are more vital than ever in today’s changing marine environment.

As the Marine Institute celebrates over 60 years of impact, it remains committed to innovation. The Fisheries Resource Management Program continues to evolve, embracing new technologies, addressing emerging global challenges and preparing the next generation of fisheries leaders.