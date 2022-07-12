New program for aquaculture leaders

Teaching and Learning

The Fisheries and Marine Institute’s School of Fisheries has launched a new graduate diploma in Marine Studies (Aquaculture), advancing degree-holding students to leadership roles in the Canadian and global aquaculture industries.

“The aquaculture industry is expanding as the demand for food proteins increases worldwide,” said Dr. Jillian Westcott, instructor and academic director/graduate officer for the new program. “To further the professional practice of aquaculture, it is essential to offer a program that increases the number of highly trained practitioners in the field with knowledge and operational skills in production, management and governance.”

Fall 2022 intake

Beginning fall 2022, the institute’s School of Fisheries will enroll students to specialize in aquaculture development, practice and management in a multi-disciplinary program that offers current and relevant knowledge combined with technical and practical experience.

The program of six courses focuses on current topics in aquaculture, finfish and shellfish aquaculture, animal health, fish nutrition and feeding practice, and engineering technology and systems operation. Students will also participate in a 12-week internship at the end of their course work, to apply their industry-ready knowledge and skills in aquaculture companies and related employers across Canada and abroad.

The graduate diploma can be completed on a full- or part-time basis. Each year, two seats will be designated for students meeting the program entry requirements and who self-identify as Indigenous.

Well prepared

“Our program will provide a solid foundation in environmental stewardship, sustainability, animal health and husbandry, nutrition and feeding, aquaculture engineering and systems operation, and farming technology and techniques,” explained Dr. Westcott. “It’s also important to ensure our graduates are well equipped to collaborate and communicate with diverse aquaculture stakeholder and community groups to achieve common goals.”

Students will be mentored by faculty with extensive experience and close links to the aquaculture industry. They will also have access to a modern freshwater aquaculture facility, food science, biology and microbiology labs, and engineering technology workshops on campus.

Graduates of the aquaculture graduate diploma can pursue employment at marine and freshwater aquaculture farms and hatcheries, aquaculture advisory agencies, government departments or research and academia. They may also wish to pursue subsequent master’s level programming at Memorial University, such as the master of science in Sustainable Aquaculture.

The School of Fisheries is building on its 35 years of experience in aquaculture, and on its breadth of academic curriculum and research in aquatic sciences and technology to offer this innovative program.

More information about the program is available at www.mi.mun.ca/gradaquaculture