Teaching and Learning

By Memorial University

Poster guidelines have been developed and will be implemented on Memorial’s St. John’s campus effective immediately.

In fall 2017, Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic), created a working group to develop guidelines for the use of posters on campus.

Guidelines developed

This work was initiated in response to the appearance of posters containing racist and anti-Islamic messages on the St. John’s campus.

The university condemned the posters, and committed to developing guidelines outlining poster regulations, requirements, approval process and enforcement, with the goal of ensuring that posters do not conflict with Memorial’s values.

The working group, comprised of staff with relevant expertise, reviewed a number of guidelines and policies at universities across Canada and ultimately recommended an approach that clearly and concisely outlines where and how posters can be shared on the St. John’s campus but does not require a review and approval process.

‘Safe, respectful environment for all’

“It is important that we give students, faculty and staff a venue for sharing posters related to events and initiatives, including on and off campus that support teaching, learning, research and public engagement priorities,” said Dr. Golfman.

“At the same time, it is important that we uphold our commitment to providing a safe, respectful environment for all members of the campus community. The application of these guidelines will help us to ensure we continue to maintain that commitment.”

The guidelines were approved by Vice-Presidents Council on April 10, 2018.

The university will continue to monitor the use of posters and revisit the guidelines periodically.

The guidelines can be found online.