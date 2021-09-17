Rising enrolment

Teaching and Learning

By Jill Hunt

A grand total of 19,642 students enrolled at Memorial at the start of the fall 2021 semester, an overall increase of 1.1 per cent.

Undergraduate enrolment increased overall by 1.5 per cent. Notably, the St. John’s campus, including online courses, is up by 1.9 per cent and the Marine Institute is up by 3.9 per cent.

Graduate enrolment increased overall by 0.9 per cent compared to last fall. The Marine Institute is up by 10.5 per cent, while Grenfell Campus is up 23.7 per cent.

President Vianne Timmons says the record student enrolments over the past year are an indication of the strength and resiliency of the Memorial community.

“Our faculty and staff continue to provide outstanding supports to our students,” Dr. Timmons said.

“Clearly our recruitment and retention efforts were successful despite the challenges and this bodes well for the success of the university and the economic future of the province.”

Students key priority

There is an overall decrease of 0.1 per cent in undergraduate registrations from the start of classes last year, representing a 4.3 per cent increase on campus and a 11.1 decrease online.

The majority of on-campus courses for fall 2020 semester were delivered remotely as a result of COVID-19, while fall 2021 course offerings are being delivered on campus, remotely and online.

Jennifer Porter, interim university registrar, says the Memorial community has worked tirelessly to support students throughout the pandemic.

“Student enrolment continues to be a key priority for the Office of the Registrar,” Ms. Porter said.

“A lot of hard work by our faculty and staff continues to happen to ensure our students have a positive experience during this fall semester.”

Last fall, Memorial saw a record enrolment topping more than 19,000 students for the second time in the university’s history.

Final enrolment for the fall 2021 will be available after the last day of regular registration on Wednesday, Sept. 22.