Teaching and Learning

By Dr. Mark Abrahams

I am writing to inform students that Memorial University has approved plans to offer increased in-person teaching and learning activity during the spring 2021 semester.

This decision was taken in a meeting of the university Senate on Feb. 9.

The School of Human Kinetics and Recreation (HKR) will return to offering its programs fully on campus in the spring semester. Students in HKR programs can expect to hear directly from the school with details on the return to campus.

The Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Nursing, School of Pharmacy and Marine Institute will continue with on-campus instruction and will communicate details directly to new and current students in their programs.

Other faculties and schools with spring semester course offerings will continue with primarily remote instruction. Details will be communicated from the units directly to students.

Public health directives in place

As in previous semesters, all on-campus student activity will occur in a measured and safe manner, adhering to the provincial government’s COVID-19 Alert Level System and aligning with provincial public health guidelines and directives.

A reminder that support systems are in place remotely to help all students who may need student health and wellness services, emergency financial assistance, academic advising, accessibility services, library services and more.

Persevering through a pandemic

This can be a difficult time of year for many, and I know we are all fatigued from the effects of managing daily life almost a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. As we have seen this week, things can change rapidly.

I commend you all for your commitment to your studies, your resilience and flexibility, and for doing your part to keep the community safe. These times have been trying, but you have persevered.

Planning for the fall 2021 semester is underway, and I am optimistic about the possibility of more on-campus activity.

A variety of factors will be taken into consideration in planning for the fall and consulting across the university community, including vaccine roll-out and public health and travel restrictions.

Please continue to monitor Memorial’s COVID-19 hub page for the latest updates.