Status of fall 2020 semester

Teaching and Learning

By Dr. Noreen Golfman

Memorial University is actively considering scenarios for innovative program delivery for the fall 2020 semester. We are committed to providing students with full access to our quality academic programs, despite the challenges that may come.

We anticipate being operational and open. Teaching and learning scenarios will be informed by guidance from the province’s public health officials, and take into account the ever-changing nature of this global pandemic. We will soon share more details on program delivery with the university community.

Memorial University is widely known and nationally recognized for excellence in remote and online teaching and learning. We are well-equipped to manage through the significant adjustments that will be required to welcome students into our learning environment, whatever form that may take when planning is complete.

We understand that this may be an anxious time for students who are in the process of making plans to attend Memorial, envisioning a certain kind of experience. We want to assure you that we are committed to providing the highest quality programming and to supporting students every step of the way, despite the challenges we may face as the situation unfolds.

We will continue to keep our students informed and provide updates as scenarios are finalized. Students at the St. John’s campus, Marine Institute and Grenfell Campus can also expect to hear directly from their faculties and schools as unit-level plans are completed.

A reminder that supports and resources are available on our website at https://www.mun.ca/covid19/.