Teaching excellence

Teaching and Learning

By Courtenay Griffin

Memorial University recognized five individuals that have demonstrated excellence in teaching and graduate supervision with a series of four President’s Awards recently.

Drs. Caroline Schiller, School of Music, and Christina Thorpe, Department of Psychology, Faculty of Science, are the recipients of the 2021 President’s Award for Distinguished Teaching.

Dr. Erin Fraser, School of Science and the Environment, Grenfell Campus, received the President’s Award for Outstanding Teaching (Faculty).

Edward Whalen, Department of Biology, Faculty of Science, received the President’s Award for Outstanding Teaching (Lecturers and Instructional Staff).

Dr. Michelle Ploughman, Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, was awarded the President’s Award for Outstanding Graduate and Postgraduate Supervision.

Common traits

These awards honour individuals who have made a positive impact on their students, colleagues and communities with their commitment to effective teaching and to their students’ learning.

While they may hail from varied disciplines and professional experiences, recipients of these awards have a few outstanding traits in common.

They stimulate intellectual excitement in students, and facilitate their education and academic progress in a way that transforms students’ learning, career paths and lives.

On top of that, these educators stand out by contributing to a progressive teaching and learning culture, inspiring students and making a positive impact in the university community.

The photo essay below celebrates the 2021 recipients, with quotes from former students that highlight the impact they make through their teaching and supervision.

Nominations for the 2022 President’s Awards for Excellence in Teaching and Graduate Supervision are currently being accepted; the deadline has been extended to March 18, 2022. Learn more about the awards and nomination process.