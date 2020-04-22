 Go to page content

Update for students—April 22

Self-Service Grading Option page extended for 24 hours

Teaching and Learning

April 22, 2020

As this has been an unprecedented semester and some instructors will not be able to submit winter 2020 grades until April 25, the Student Self-Service Grading Option page will remain available to students for an additional 24 hours, closing on Sunday, April 26 at 12 p.m. (NDT).

The additional 24 hours will allow students time to review any grades submitted by instructors and make a grading option choice (where the instructor/faculty has indicated a choice should be available). The date for the Office of the Registrar to release official grades for the winter 2020 is now 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, to account for this change.

Additional updates to the winter 2020 grading option process, including clarification to what will occur if a student does not make a choice in grading option by April 26,at 12 p.m., can be found at on the final exams and PAS/FAL section of the COVID-19 website.

As previously communicated, the Self-Service Grading Option page is not applicable to TECH, MARI, MSTM, or FISH courses in the undergraduate and graduate programs of the Marine Institute; to certificate or diploma students at the Marine Institute campus and to undergraduate and postgraduate students in the Faculty of Medicine.

