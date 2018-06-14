Work of art

Teaching and Learning

By Pamela Gill

Grenfell Campus has added a new graduate degree to its program offerings.

The master of fine arts (MFA) degree is the third graduate program to be established at Grenfell. Memorial’s west coast campus also offers a master of arts in environmental policy and a master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences.

On campus and online

“One of the great features of this offering is the ability of students to complete the degree in the context of on-campus and online courses,” said Dr. Jeff Keshen, vice-president, Grenfell Campus.

“The program will deliver a full-time course of study to students whose personal circumstances or geographic location may prohibit them from attending classes year round at a specific campus. It will also appeal to students who wish to engage in graduate research at more than one location – in their home community and/or at a number of Memorial University campuses or locations.”

The MFA offers students a flexible course of study tailored to their individual area of research, incorporating both critical theory and practice-based research.

Students will have access to studios, research facilities and faculty across a range of disciplines within visual arts.

“The master of fine arts in visual arts will offer graduate students an ideal space for research, scholarship and creative activity combined with community engagement and critical discourse,” said Dr. Todd Hennessey, dean, School of Fine Arts.

The MFA will include studio/research/production intensives, a two-semester, self-directed studio/research course, a graduate-level critical theory course and a final project and oral examination.

For more information, contact Gerard Curtis, visual arts chair.