COVID-19: Feb. 12 update

Campus and Community

The second briefing today from the provincial chief medical officer of health left many Newfoundlanders and Labradorians feeling worried, shocked and uncertain.

With the move back to alert level five and province-wide restrictions, there will be changes in how Memorial operates while the province remains at this level.

All study spaces, computer labs and shuttle bus services and individual music practice spaces are closed until further notice.

Work is already underway to implement these changes and more information about other impacts will be made available tomorrow after careful analysis of the public health orders.

Memorial’s campuses in the St. John’s region were already operating under some restrictions given the surge in cases in the area. The province-wide alert level now means that Grenfell Campus will be implementing changes and more information about the changes at that campus will also be communicated over the weekend.

As President Timmons said in her message to the community today, it’s not business as usual at this time. People are feeling anxious and stressed and that is normal. There are resources available to you as members of our community.

Students should contact the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre. The SWCC remains open for telephone and virtual appointments.

Faculty, staff, retirees and their immediate families can access comprehensive, confidential services through the Employee Assistance Program at no cost, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Anyone with urgent mental health concerns should contact the 24-hour mental health crisis line: (709) 737-4668 (St. John’s) or 1-888-737-4668 (province-wide).

Now more than ever, all members of our community should download the Government of Canada’s COVID Alert app, follow Public Health guidelines and reach out for support as needed.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, even mild, of COVID-19 should use the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s assessment tool or contact 811.

Take care, stay safe and in the words of Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, “Hold fast Newfoundland and Labrador.”