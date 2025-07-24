Message from the president

Campus and Community

By Dr. Jennifer Lokash

As you know, the Memorial University Board of Regents approved a $468.6 million operating budget for 2025-2026 (excluding the Faculty of Medicine) that includes $13.68 million in investments and a base expenditure reduction of $20.85 million.

Achieving this significant and necessary reduction in expenses to align spending with revenue necessitates difficult decisions to ensure the long-term sustainability of our university. Some of those decisions have now been actioned.

Specifically, 20 positions (permanent and contractual) have been made redundant across the university. Impacted employees have been personally notified and are being supported with counselling services, career transition support and extended access to internal job opportunities.

This is a tremendous loss, and on behalf of our community, I want to express gratitude for their contributions to Memorial.

In addition to position closures, the operating budgets for the Harris Centre and the Office of Public Engagement on the St. John’s campus have been eliminated. Grant-funded projects at the Harris Centre, however, will continue until the end of each contract. The public engagement office at Grenfell Campus, GO Engagement, is being maintained and will receive additional one-time funding to continue embedding public engagement in research, teaching and learning across the institution.

These two units have made significant and lasting contributions to Memorial and the broader community. Please join me in thanking all our colleagues – past and present — who have been involved with them over the years.

Additional measures

To further address the budget gap, all portfolios have received a reduction in their operating budgets and will be pursuing cost reduction measures. These include reducing expenses related to travel, materials and supplies; leveraging retirements to reassess and restructure operations; and reducing budgets for internal funding programs.

Last week we shared an update that the vice-president structure had changed to ensure the work toward financial sustainability is resourced, informed by data and transparent to the community. Additionally, the incoming president has committed to review the entire senior leadership structure during the first six months of her tenure.

Memorial is maintaining its limited hiring program and restriction on carryover use, which was originally actioned in December 2024. We are also eliminating permanent vacant staff positions in most portfolios. This means that positions that are funded but unfilled will no longer exist.

Owing to our budget and enrolment circumstances, there will be a reduction in contract teaching in the coming years. To smooth this transition, one-time funding of $3.9 million has been allocated to fund up to 363 additional course sections next year. This will ensure continuity of program delivery while academic units develop more sustainable teaching models. More broadly, academic unit leads will continue or begin consultations within their faculties and schools around program sustainability.

Finally, within the Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning (CITL), the services of the Writing Centre are being merged with other student academic success services to ensure learners have more streamlined access to academic support and resources.

Colleagues: we are facing challenges that necessitate new ways of thinking and bold action. The investments approved by the Board of Regents earlier this month, including a unified approach to student recruitment and retention, and modernization of procurement and space management systems, are key to building a stronger and more resilient Memorial.

As we move through this period of change, I encourage everyone to approach one another with kindness and empathy. Please also remember that our Employee Assistance Program is available to you.

Together, we’re laying the foundation for a financially sustainable university—one that provides an excellent learner experience, supports our educators and researchers in their innovative work, and contributes to the social, cultural and economic health of this province.

