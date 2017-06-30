MyCanada2067

Campus and Community

As the nation marks its sesquicentennial year, Universities Canada is asking people to share their vision of what they’d like Canada to become in 50 years.

We asked members of Memorial’s community about their vision for 2067 and this is what they said.

Jennifer Adams is the lead, strategic development for the Battery Facility, a public engagement and innovation hub for Memorial University. The facility is a bridge between Memorial and the people and organizations of N.L., allowing for sharing of expertise and partnering on areas of importance, including social issues, health, the economy, culture and the environment. Ms. Adams hopes that in 50 years, the connection between Memorial and the wider community will be stronger than ever.

Michael Bartellas is a member of MUN MED 3D, a student-run organization that uses 3D printing to improve the quality of life in Canada and around the world. His vision for Canada in 2067 is one where biomedical technologies improve patient care. With fellow project lead Stephen Ryan and the MUN MED 3D team, Mr. Bartellas has created prosthetic hands for children and young adults in Zimbabwe.

Breanna Lane is a doctoral student in psychology. She is part of a research team investigating the needs of young adults with cancer across the country. Through her work, Young Adult Cancer Canada will be better able to provide services and advocate for policies that reflect the needs of young adults with cancer. Ms. Lane’s research has been awarded student funding from the Faculty of Medicine’s Translational Personalized Medicine Initiative, a $50-million partnership to strengthen health research in N.L.

Tiffany Martin, Ocean Net coordinator at the Fisheries and Marine Institute, rejects the idea that opportunities are scarce in Newfoundland and Labrador’s marine sector. She works to engage youth and communities to see challenges as opportunities and to connect them with educational and professional resources. Her vision for the future one filled with clean oceans.

Michelle Simms is president and CEO of the Genesis Centre, Memorial’s award-winning business incubator for technology startups. She sees a future where technology and entrepreneurship are fully intertwined for the benefit of all Canadians. The Genesis Centre has assisted more than 150 startups raise more than $90 million in private investments in the last 20 years. Current clients and graduates of the centre employ more than 650 people in Newfoundland and Labrador. In the last fiscal year alone, these companies have added 95 new jobs and $3 million in investment to the local economy.

Taylor Young is the president of Enactus Memorial, a student group dedicated to improving the standard of living and quality of life of the people they work with through entrepreneurship. Their flagship project, Project Sucseed, addresses food insecurity in Canada’s North through small-scale hydroponics. Ms. Young’s vision of the future is one where food insecurity is a distant memory. The strength of Project Sucseed propelled Enactus Memorial to first place in the 2016 Enactus World Cup competition and a return trip in 2017 after winning the Canadian championship. The 55-member volunteer team has generated $4,039,533 in revenue this year and impacted 3,451 people through their outreach projects.

For more information about the #MyCanada2067 campaign, and to see responses from across Canada, visit https://www.univcan.ca/canada150/mycanada2067/.