New role for business dean

Campus and Community

By Susan White

Dr. Isabelle Dostaler, who was set to complete her term as dean of the Faculty of Business Administration on Aug. 31, 2022, is leaving the province for a new role in Saskatchewan.

Dr. Dostaler will start a five-year term as provost and vice-president (academic) at the University of Regina on Oct. 1. She is currently on leave from the Faculty of Business Administration.

“Although I am sad to leave a province that I consider as my second home, I am thrilled by the opportunity to discover a different region of our beautiful country,” said Dr. Dostaler. “My time at Memorial has been an exceptional experience. I am confident that the business faculty, and the university, will continue to excel in its mission to serve the people of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Faculty first

Dr. Dostaler became the first permanent female dean of Memorial’s business faculty in September 2017. During her tenure, she led the development of a new strategic plan for the faculty as well as a redesign of its undergraduate curriculum. She guided the launch of Memorial’s master of business administration in social enterprise and entrepreneurship (MBA-SEE) as well as initiated a new joint bachelor of music and bachelor of business administration. Both programs were the first of their kind in Canada.

She also engaged beyond the province to lead a project to create a joint doctorate in business administration with other universities in Atlantic Canada.

Accreditation accomplishments

The business faculty renewed its international accreditation under new accreditation standards from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) during her time as dean. The faculty has been continually accredited since 2002.

New accreditation for undergraduate programming from Supply Chain Canada and the Canadian Professional Sales Association were also obtained.

In line with the faculty’s new strategic plan, Dr. Dostaler created the Faculty of Business Administration Advisory Board Research Award. With the winners selected by members of the faculty’s advisory board, the award recognizes business research that has practical real-world applications.

Research success

Dr. Dostaler also led the faculty in becoming the second Canadian business school to join the Responsible Research in Business and Management global network in 2021. In 2019, the faculty had its most successful year in a decade in research funding, garnering over $850,000 in national and university-level grants.

“I am proud of what the business faculty has accomplished over the past five years,” said Dr. Dostaler. “I am looking forwarding to building on my Memorial experience and contributing to the success of the University of Regina.”

Before coming to Memorial, Dr. Dostaler was a professor of management at the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University in Montreal, Que.

Dr. Peggy Coady is acting dean until Aug. 31. Dr. Travor Brown will serve as interim dean from Sept. 1 until a new dean is appointed.