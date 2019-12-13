Presidential approval

Campus and Community

By David Sorensen

Dr. Gary Kachanoski recognized outstanding educators, researchers, staff members and community partners during the 2019 President’s Awards ceremony at Signal Hill Campus on Dec. 12.

“This is a great university and a wonderful place to work primarily because of the talented people who work across all of our campuses and locations,” said President Kachanoski. “I want you to know that your passion, dedication and all that you do for our university is greatly appreciated.

“Excellence, leadership and dedication are transformative for an organization. That’s why it’s so important that we take the time to celebrate your contributions and achievements . . . and most importantly to say thank you. Thank you for everything you do, each and every day.”

Distinguished teaching

The President’s Award for Distinguished Teaching, recognizing teaching excellence in the university community, was presented to Dr. Travis Fridgen, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science; and Dr. Kristina Szutor, School of Music.

The President’s Award for Outstanding Teaching (Faculty) was awarded to Dr. Jillian Westcott, School of Fisheries, Marine Institute.

The President’s Award for Outstanding Teaching (Lecturers and Instructional Staff) was awarded to Dr. Stephen Blackwood, School of Arts and Social Sciences, Grenfell Campus.

Graduate and Postgraduate Supervision

Dr. Valerie Booth, Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science, received the Outstanding Graduate and Postgraduate Supervision award. This award recognizes exemplary efforts to foster success in the research and scholarship of their graduate or postgraduate students and to advance their students’ success in their profession.

Research

President’s Award for Outstanding Research recipients are Dr. Josh Lepawsky, Department of Geography, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Rose Ricciardelli, Department of Sociology, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; and Dr. Scott MacLachlan, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Faculty of Science.

The President’s Award for Outstanding Research recognizes young researchers who have made significant contributions to their scholarly disciplines.

University Research Professor

Dr. Daryl Pullman, Faculty of Medicine, and Dr. Yuri Muzychka, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, were honoured with the title University Research Professor, a designation above the rank of professor that goes to faculty members who demonstrate a consistently high level of scholarship and whose research is of a truly international stature.

Public Engagement

The President’s Awards for Public Engagement Partnerships celebrate exemplary community-university collaborations that are in keeping with the goals of Memorial’s Public Engagement Framework. Up to two awards are offered annually for partnerships between one or more students, staff and/or faculty members and an organization or group from outside Memorial.

This year, the award was presented to the Innu Language Project, a continuing partnership between Memorial University and Mamu Tshishkutamashutau/Innu Education, the Labrador Innu School Board, directed by Dr. Marguerite MacKenzie, professor emeritus, Department of Linguistics, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Exceptional Community Service

The President’s Award for Exceptional Community Service was awarded to Dr. Caroline Schiller, School of Music. This award is presented in recognition of employees (faculty or staff) who have demonstrated outstanding community service.

Exemplary Service

The President’s Awards for Exemplary Service have been awarded to five Memorial community members.

They are Janet Bartlett, Faculty of Medicine; Yuri Gidge, Student Residences; Carol Gilbert, Science and the Environment, Grenfell Campus; Ernest Stapleton, Faculty of Science; and Lynette Wells, Campus Enforcement and Patrol.

The President’s Award for Exemplary Service is presented to employees who have demonstrated outstanding service and/or who have made significant contributions to the university community beyond that normally expected for their positions.