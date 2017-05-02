Rendezvous with science

Campus and Community

By Kelly Foss

Science Rendezvous, an all-ages and free public event, will allow participants to do fun and safe hands-on science activities on Memorial’s St. John’s campus.

Visitors will get to watch a chemistry magic show, explore a travelling touch tank, discover glow-in-the-dark crystals, take part in interactive physics demonstrations and experience much more on Saturday, May 13. Free parking will be available in lot 15B.

Culture of science

Representatives from the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science and the Faculty of Science, departments of Ocean Sciences, Mathematics and Statistics, Biology, Earth Sciences, Chemistry and Physics and Physical Oceanography, Let’s Talk Science and Bricks 4 Kidz will be setting up activities in the lobby of the Science building, labs on the second floor of the Chemistry-Physics building and in the Engineering building from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

“Last year we had record attendance and we are hoping to increase those numbers this year,” said Lisa Breen, co-ordinator, SHAD, and Science Rendezvous co-ordinator at Memorial.

“By celebrating science and bringing researchers together with the public, we hope to help foster a strong culture of science in this province, as well as across Canada.”

This is the 10th anniversary of Science Rendezvous. Festivals will take place simultaneously in 30 Canadian cities, with full support from the National Sciences and Engineering Research Council. More than 300,000 people attended Science Rendezvous events across the country last year and more are expected this year.

Ten days of discovery

Science Rendezvous is the marquee event to kick off Science Odyssey, formerly known as National Science and Technology Week, 10 days of discovery and innovation taking place May 12-21.

It strives to highlight the nation’s best and most innovative research with the goal of improving student enrolment as well as public involvement in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. The event offers visitors of all ages a chance to meet with world-class researchers, take part in experiments and, above all, have fun while discovering science in a whole new way.

Every year Science Rendezvous partners with research and community organizations to give the public exciting, hands-on and unprecedented access to Canadian research. This year, there will be more than 300 free events taking place in partnership with 40 of Canada’s top research institutions and more than 120 community organizations across 30 cities.

For more information, about Science Rendezvous, please visit the website.