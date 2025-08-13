Smoking prohibited

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Our province is currently experiencing a very difficult time and we must work together to ensure the safety of each other and our communities.

Smoking on campus grounds and the careless disposal of cigarette butts is a violation of Memorial’s smoking policy, It is an act of disregard for public safety at a time when Newfoundland and Labrador is facing extreme fire risk and multiple active wildfires.

Discarding cigarette butts, especially near vegetation or buildings, is a fire hazard and will not be tolerated. As per the Smoking Policy, smoking is prohibited on all Memorial University properties and violators may be subject to disciplinary action.

We urge everyone to take this seriously. Let’s work together to ensure that our first responders do not need to respond to another fire. If you see someone smoking or improperly disposing of cigarette waste on the St. John’s campus, report it immediately to Campus Enforcement and Patrol by calling 709-864-4100.

Thank you for your co-operation and vigilance.

We recognize the significant impact the wildfires continue to have on members of our community. On Tuesday, Aug. 11, President Janet Morrison shared a message to the university outlining supports available to them. This was followed by more information about leave and flexible work arrangements available to employees.

Please continue to follow Government of Newfoundland and Labrador official channels and treat one another with kindness and empathy during this challenging period.