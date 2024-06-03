Statement on convocation

Campus and Community

By Dr. Neil Bose

As the academic year winds down, and convocation ceremonies are complete, I’d like to take an opportunity to thank everyone for celebrating the success of our latest graduates.

Convocation is one of our most important events. Each graduate has a special story and sharing that moment of success with them is a privilege.

Thank you to the faculty who have taught and mentored our students in difficult circumstances through the pandemic and other unplanned events. I know you share in their pride and joy. Thank you as well to the many people from across the university and elsewhere who worked to make convocation a joyful celebration for students.

Nearly 2,800 graduates received their degrees at spring convocation. These graduates come from all over the world and all walks of life. It is our responsibility to these graduates and their guests to ensure that everyone feels welcome.

After an incident during Thursday’s session, the expectations for all members of our community who are invited to participate in the stage party (including student union leaders) were clarified on Friday. These expectations include not taking large signs on stage or disrupting the ceremony. When MUNSU representatives were given that information, they chose not to attend.

Memorial was established as a living memorial specifically to the Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who lost their lives during the First World War and subsequent conflicts. Those sacrifices of the past call on us to build a better future for all: across the province, country and around the world. Memorial supports the maintenance of peace and the peaceful resolution of all conflicts.

Memorial acknowledges those who have peacefully made a statement about current violent international events. We are listening.

Conversations are ongoing internally about Memorial’s approach to investments, particularly in relation to environmental, social, governance and other investment considerations.

I’m grateful for everyone on all campuses who came together to organize and provide a memorable and happy occasion for our graduates and their loved ones. Thank you.

Past statements on student protests are available here: