Stepping up

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Since its launch in August, Memorial students, faculty and staff completed more than 21,000 COVID-19 vaccine declaration forms.

“We could not be more proud of and impressed by the efforts of our campus communities to step up to help keep each other safe and healthy by getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Greg McDougall, Memorial’s chief risk officer.

How we’re doing

Responses to the survey show a strong level of adherence to Memorial’s vaccine mandate.

It also provides a level of confidence with 96 per cent of employee responses and 90 per cent of on-campus student responses, indicating double vaccination status.

Additionally, 1,430 responders self-identified as having received a first vaccine and their intention to get a second dose.

Memorial’s testing program for those unable to get vaccinated or unwilling to declare vaccination status will start soon. Additionally, Memorial continues to reach out to anyone who has not completed the form.

“It is significant to note, that all students in residence and all varsity athletes have completed the form,” said Mr. McDougall.

“This is important, as these areas of the university community can face the greatest risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread as we consider circumstances like travel for our athletes and the potential number of social interactions between residence students.”

As well, the university has nearly reached full compliance on the faculty and staff side. More than 99 per cent of employees submitted forms.

A reminder to declare

As a reminder to any students, faculty or staff who previously indicated they received only one dose of the vaccination that the deadline to declare double vaccination status is Oct. 15. You can do so through my.mun.ca.

If you have technical issues accessing the form, contact help@mun.ca or call 709-864-4595.

Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador who received the COVID-19 vaccine can access their vaccination record online.

To get vaccinated, please find on-campus vaccine clinic information or regional health clinic information on our website.