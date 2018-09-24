Viceregal visit

Campus and Community

By Moira Baird

Julie Payette, the Governor General of Canada, met with students and toured research facilities at the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University during her first official visit to the province.

During her 90-minute visit, the Governor General also toured the Hibernia Offshore Operations Simulator, and the Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Resources’ flume tank where members of the Eastern Edge Robotics team tested their custom-designed remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Research experiences

She arrived at the Marine Institute (MI) campus with Judy Foote, Lieutenant-Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador.

They were greeted by Dr. Susan Dyer Knight, Memorial’s chancellor; Iris Petten, chair of the Board of Regents; Dr. Gary Kachanoski, president and vice-chancellor; and Dr. Robert Shea, associate vice-president, Marine Institute.

The Governor General met with seven MI students to discuss their recent field and research experiences:

Michaela Barnes, ocean mapping student from Clarenville, N.L.;

Daniel Amirault, ocean mapping student from Middle Sackville, N.S.;

Adena Peters, marine environmental technology student from Sussex, N.B.;

Tanya Prystay, doctoral student in fisheries science from Ottawa, Ont.;

Claudine Beaudoin, nautical science student from, Montreal, Que.;

Lucas Hillier, nautical science from Gander, N.L.; and

Jacob Jones, marine engineering student from Barrington, N.S.

Following her tour at MI, the Governor General led a hike at the Signal Hill National Historic Site in St. John’s as part of her initiative, GGActive, to promote health and fitness.