Making things right

Public Engagement

By Rebecca Cohoe

We all make mistakes. But, hopefully, we can learn from them, too.

A successful collaboration between the RCMP N.L. and Memorial is helping make sure that youthful errors in judgment become an opportunity for growth, not a slippery slope into the formal criminal justice system.

The partnership is helmed by Dr. Rose Ricciardelli, associate professor, Department of Sociology, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, and Peter Clarke, assistant commissioner and commanding officer, RCMP N.L.

The collaboration is helping RCMP detachments across Newfoundland and Labrador take advantage of diversion processes that can hold a young person accountable for a less serious offence, without further criminalizing youth by pushing them through court processes.

The collaboration is one of the 2016 President’s Award for Public Engagement Partnerships winners.

As part of their prize, Memorial’s Office of Public Engagement and CITL created the above video to help explain how the extrajudicial measures is making a difference in this province.