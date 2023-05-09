Public Engagement

By Kelly Foss

Science Rendezvous is the marquee event kicking off Science Odyssey, a national celebration of science and technology running May 6-21.

The free Science Rendezvous event takes place on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Representatives from the faculties of Science, Engineering, Medicine and the School of Pharmacy will present exciting and interactive exhibits and activities for people of all ages.

In addition to the departments in these faculties, Let’s Talk Science, Memorial’s Botanical Garden, Conservation Corps and Fishing for Success will also take part.

Canada-wide festival

This is the 15th anniversary of Science Rendezvous.

It has grown consistently since its inception in the Faculty of Science at Memorial, expanding to include other faculties and external organizations.

The event is supported by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council and Science Rendezvous festivals are taking place simultaneously in 30 cities across Canada.

“The pandemic has prevented Science Rendezvous from being in person over the past few years, but we are excited to return to campus this year to the new Core Science Facility,” said Lisa Breen, chair of the Science Rendezvous committee at Memorial. “The public has greatly supported this event in the past and we are hopeful that momentum continues this year.

“Memorial University’s participation in, and support of, Science Rendezvous 2023 will help showcase science, technology, engineering and mathematics in a fun and entertaining way to people of all ages,” Ms. Breen added

Building on last year’s theme of “Discovery”, this year’s theme, “Create!” is important for stimulating young minds, says Ms. Breen.

“A huge part of modern advancement through science is creation and discovery, and motivating young people to do that is paramount for progress in both science and technology.”

Every year, Science Rendezvous partners with research and community organizations to give the public exciting hands-on and unprecedented access to Canadian research.

This year’s festival will see more than 300 free events take place in partnership with 40 of Canada’s top research institutions and more than 110 community organizations across 30 cities.

Events span from Vancouver to St. John’s and will take place in venues ranging from small community centres to university campuses and large public parks.

Hands-on activities

Science Rendezvous will take place in Memorial University’s Core Science Facility (CSF) atrium from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Free parking is available in the parking garage across from the CSF and in lot 22, near the Engineering building.

Activities include making lip balm, liquid nitrogen freezies and 3D prints, growing plants, viewing BodyWorks specimens and virtual reality simulations, and playing math games.