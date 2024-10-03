SciQuest success

Public Engagement

By Nicole Squires

Parents and guardians of campers at this summer’s SciQuest summer camp say the experience was a hit.

Dr. Rodney Russell, vice-dean of Medicine at Memorial, says his daughter enjoyed “every day and every activity.”



“She was excited to go each morning and came home with crafts and projects that they made and stories of her day,” said Dr. Russell. “She said all the camp instructors were really nice, and on day two she asked if she could go again next year! We’re very happy that the Faculty of Science is doing such an important outreach project for kids.”

Over three weeks in July and August, one hundred young scientists participated in a range of activities, from making soap and exploring ocean life to coding and physics experiments on and around Memorial’s St. John’s campus.

Memorial student-led

The camp brought science to life through hands-on learning activities, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Faculty of Science’s Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Ocean Sciences, Physics and Psychology departments.



Participants ranged from ages seven to 11 and were guided through their summer camp experience by Memorial science undergraduate and graduate student staff and volunteers who shared their knowledge with campers.

Katie Parsons, one of the co-ordinators and a biology co-op student, says she had an “amazing” experience organizing and facilitating SciQuest.

“It allowed me to blend my passion for science with hands-on leadership, guiding campers through exciting, educational activities while developing valuable skills in event planning and teamwork,” she said.



Building community through science

Danielle Nichols, science outreach co-ordinator in the Faculty of Science Dean’s Office, says the engagement from the faculty, students and staff, combined with the enthusiasm of the kids, was “incredible to witness.”

“We are thrilled to have created an environment where children could explore science in a fun and engaging way,” she said.



Ms. Nichols says the team’s expertise and enthusiasm was critical in program development and delivery, and ensured each camper had an unforgettable experience.

“SciQuest is more than just a summer camp — it’s an opportunity to foster a love for science among young people and strengthen community ties,” she said. “This kind of programming reflects the Science faculty’s commitment to outreach and public engagement, providing a platform for young learners to explore scientific concepts in an interactive and supportive setting.”

Ms. Nichols also says the Faculty of Science is committed to expanding its outreach efforts and will continue to offer invaluable learning experiences.

“SciQuest is just the beginning of what we hope will be a long-lasting tradition of science education and engagement not only in the Faculty of Science but within the university.”