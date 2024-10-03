 Go to page content

SciQuest success

Summer camp’s inaugural year teaches children about the magic of science

Oct. 3, 2024

By Nicole Squires

Parents and guardians of campers at this summer’s SciQuest summer camp say the experience was a hit.

Dr. Rodney Russell, vice-dean of Medicine at Memorial, says his daughter enjoyed “every day and every activity.”

SciQuest summer camper holding a sea snail.
SciQuest summer camper holding a sea snail.
Photo: Danielle Nichols

“She was excited to go each morning and came home with crafts and projects that they made and stories of her day,” said Dr. Russell. “She said all the camp instructors were really nice, and on day two she asked if she could go again next year! We’re very happy that the Faculty of Science is doing such an important outreach project for kids.”

Over three weeks in July and August, one hundred young scientists participated in a range of activities, from making soap and exploring ocean life to coding and physics experiments on and around Memorial’s St. John’s campus. 

Memorial student-led

The camp brought science to life through hands-on learning activities, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Faculty of Science’s Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Ocean Sciences, Physics and Psychology departments.

Participants ranged from ages seven to 11 and were guided through their summer camp experience by Memorial science undergraduate and graduate student staff and volunteers who shared their knowledge with campers.

Katie Parsons, Biology Co-op Student
Biology co-operative education student Katie Parsons leads a SciQuest session.
Photo: Danielle Nichols

Katie Parsons, one of the co-ordinators and a biology co-op student, says she had an “amazing” experience organizing and facilitating SciQuest.

“It allowed me to blend my passion for science with hands-on leadership, guiding campers through exciting, educational activities while developing valuable skills in event planning and teamwork,” she said.

SciQuest success
Experiments help bring the magic of science to life for the campers.
Photo: Danielle Nicholls

Building community through science

Danielle Nichols, science outreach co-ordinator in the Faculty of Science Dean’s Office, says the engagement from the faculty, students and staff, combined with the enthusiasm of the kids, was “incredible to witness.”

“We are thrilled to have created an environment where children could explore science in a fun and engaging way,” she said.

SciQuest Campers in the lab.
Future scientists having some fun in a SciQuest lab activity.
Photo: Danielle Nichols

Ms. Nichols says the team’s expertise and enthusiasm was critical in program development and delivery, and ensured each camper had an unforgettable experience.

“SciQuest is more than just a summer camp — it’s an opportunity to foster a love for science among young people and strengthen community ties,” she said. “This kind of programming reflects the Science faculty’s commitment to outreach and public engagement, providing a platform for young learners to explore scientific concepts in an interactive and supportive setting.”

Volunteer leads SciQuest campers on a nature hike.
A SciQuest volunteer leads campers on a nature hike.
Photo: Katie Parsons

Ms. Nichols also says the Faculty of Science is committed to expanding its outreach efforts and will continue to offer invaluable learning experiences. 

“SciQuest is just the beginning of what we hope will be a long-lasting tradition of science education and engagement not only in the Faculty of Science but within the university.”

Nicole Squires is a communications advisor in the Faculty of Science at Memorial University. She can be reached at n.squires@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Oct. 2, 2024

‘Core priority’

Photos: Grenfell Campus taking meaningful steps toward truth and reconciliation

A man is sitting on the floor. He has wrapped a measuring tape around the ankle of a barefoot woman who is sitting on a bed in a laboratory setting. She is wearing a belt with sensors on it.

Oct. 2, 2024

A passion for prevention

Medicine master's student determined to prevent, reduce lower back pain

Design featuring a star, trophy and leaves.

Oct. 1, 2024

Recognizing research

Revised terms of reference for longstanding research awards

Oct. 1, 2024

Creative promise

Faculties unite for world-class operatic performance

A stylized multi-directional signpost in blue, green and pink against a mustard-y yellow backdrop.

Sept. 27, 2024

From campus to community

Funding for community learning opportunities through Memorial’s Community Hubs

Sept. 27, 2024

Ocean champions

UN's Sustainable Development Goals: a year of Life Below Water