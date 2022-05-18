Sea of knowledge

Public Engagement

By Memorial University

With Sammy the Sea-Hawk’s dancing, a majestic blue whale skeleton keeping watch and more than 1,300 visitors of all ages absorbing ocean knowledge, Memorial’s new Core Science Facility (CSF) was awash with life on May 14.

At the Whale of a Day community event, 24 exhibitors from Grenfell Campus, Marine Institute and the St. John’s campus shared their wisdom about oceans — a vital part of Newfoundland and Labrador’s ecology and economy.

From the Department of Biology’s whale interpretation centre, which featured information about how the blue whale skeleton came to Memorial, to touch tanks from the Ocean Sciences Centre and Bonne Bay Marine Station, to the Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning’s green screen that allowed visitors to get a great photo of themselves in front of the whale, there was something for everyone.

“This event was the first flagship event of our year celebrating all things oceans at Memorial, called The Big Splash,” said Lisa Browne (BA’91, MBA’93), vice-president (advancement and external relations), at Memorial. “The event was consistent with our strategic pillars of commitment to communities, dynamic research and proactive programs. We welcomed our community into a new building, demonstrating research and programs in a hands-on, meaningful, fun way. In 10 years’ time, I hope new students walk through the CSF and remember their visit to Whale of a Day!”