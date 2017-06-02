Public Engagement

By Susan Flanagan

Free, public events across the province are among Memorial’s activities marking World Oceans Week 2017 aimed at bringing awareness to marine ecosystems and the scourge of plastic waste.

Family event at MI

On Saturday, June 3, families are invited to the Marine Institute’s Ridge Road campus between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. to take part in interactive exhibits highlighting species at risk and the effects of pollution.

A Fisheries Patrol boat, remotely operated vehicle and touch tank will be on hand to entertain younger folk.

The annual event is held in conjunction with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the provincial department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Fisheries Food and Allied Workers Union, World Wildlife Fund-Canada, Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society and the Fisheries and Marine Institute.

West Coast celebrations

On the west coast of Newfoundland, the Marine Institute is partnering with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, ACAP and Qalipu First Nations for a series of six youth oceans workshops for all K-12 students in the areas of Corner Brook, Benoit’s Cove, Meadows, Pasadena and Deer Lake.

Workshops involve Aboriginal water dance and ocean-related presentations, increasing awareness about marine sustainability and hands-on engagement activities in marine innovation and youth leadership. These events run June 5-7.

Grenfell lecture

Dr. Brett Favaro from the Marine Institute will be a guest speaker at a World Oceans Day Lecture on Thursday, June 8, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Civic Centre in Corner Brook.

Elder Dr. Calvin White, who received an honorary degree from Memorial this spring, will be giving the opening prayer at this event. Discussions will be held on Dr. Favaro’s recently published book The Carbon Code, Qalipu presentation and a recap of Oceans Day events in the area followed by refreshments.

Carey Bonnell, head, School of Fisheries, Marine Institute, will give a recap of the World Oceans Week activities.

OFI goes to the UN

Dr. Wendy Watson-Wright, CEO, Ocean Frontier Institute (OFI), has been invited to present at a United Nations conference in New York City held in celebration of World Ocean Week, June 5-9. She’ll deliver two presentations, one on diversity and one on ocean literacy.

The OFI is an historic partnership between Memorial University of Newfoundland, Dalhousie University and the University of Prince Edward Island. Established in the fall of 2016 through $220 million in funding from the Government of Canada and various private and public sector organizations, OFI supports multi-year research projects at the universities.

Other events

Besides these events, organizations around the province are holding beach cleanups and reusable bag awareness campaigns. As well, Petty Harbour Mini Aquarium will open for the 2017 season on June 10 introducing their new 2017 specimen collection.