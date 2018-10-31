fbpx Go to page content

Another accolade

Vanier Award for University Research Professor Dr. Barbara Neis

Research

Oct. 31, 2018

By Janet Harron

Sociologist Barbara Neis is going to need another award shelf.

Dr. Neis was awarded the Vanier Institute of the Family’s 2018 Mirabelli-Glossop Award for Distinguished Contribution for advancing the understanding of families in Canada during the recent People, Place and Public Engagement conference at the Signal Hill Campus.

From left are Dr. Christina Murray (co-winner), Dr. Barb Neis and Nora Spinks, CEO, Vanier Institute of the Family.
Photo: Bojan Furst

Dr. Neis is a University Research Professor in the Department of Sociology at Memorial, as well as the co-director of SafetyNet. She is president of the Canadian Association for Research on Work and Health, a member of the Core Group on Ocean Science in Canada for the Council of Canadian Academies Ocean Science Project and the founder of the Fishing for the Future Film Festival.

Dr. Neis is a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and currently vice-president (fellow) of the Trudeau Foundation Society. She has received the President’s Award for Outstanding Research at Memorial University and is a former member of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

On the Move Partnership

Several years ago, she began shifting her focus towards the study of employment-related geographical mobility and its impacts on workers and their families, employers and home and host communities.

She is currently the project director for the On the Move Partnership, which focuses on these issues.

In a citation, the Vanier Institute of the Family stated: “As a result of On the Move, those who employ and support “families on the move” can draw from a rigorous and robust knowledge base to develop evidence-based politics, programs and practices.”

The Mirabelli-Glossop Award for Distinguished Contribution is presented in recognition of exceptional and sustained contributions to the work of The Vanier Institute of the Family. Award winners are recognized for significant contribution to advancing the understanding of families in Canada, in all of their diversity.

Janet Harron is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. She can be reached at jharron@mun.ca.

