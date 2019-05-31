Celebrating our ocean

In the leadup to World Oceans Day celebrations on June 8, consider taking time to reflect why sustainable ocean practices are so essential.
While the Ocean Frontier Institute’s (OFI) main mandate is to enhance the sustainable development of the North Atlantic Ocean through research, the organization also has a key role in using communications to mobilize knowledge and enhance public understanding of how and why, our ocean is changing.
That’s why OFI — established in September 2016 through a partnership led by Dalhousie University, Memorial and the University of Prince Edward Island — has created four videos that briefly illustrate why ocean research is so important.
You can view each video by clicking on the text below.
- Learn more about how the Ocean Frontier Institute and Memorial are working together to drive discovery through ocean research.
- Ocean research is good, but applying it to protect the environment and advance our economy is even better. Learn how the Ocean Frontier Institute, together with Memorial, are putting ocean research to work.
- Collaboration is key to effective research. That’s why the Ocean Frontier Institute, led by Memorial, has eight international partners and 19 industry partners. The challenges associated with the changing climate, need for increased ocean food production and rapidly increasing access to the North Atlantic are too large-scale and complex for one institution, one research sector or one country to tackle alone.
- Ocean researchers are champions of the sea. Learn more about how the Ocean Frontier Institute and Memorial University are creating a culture of marine stewardship that’s driving positive change.