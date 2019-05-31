Celebrating our ocean

Research

By Patti Lewis

In the leadup to World Oceans Day celebrations on June 8, consider taking time to reflect why sustainable ocean practices are so essential.

While the Ocean Frontier Institute’s (OFI) main mandate is to enhance the sustainable development of the North Atlantic Ocean through research, the organization also has a key role in using communications to mobilize knowledge and enhance public understanding of how and why, our ocean is changing.

That’s why OFI — established in September 2016 through a partnership led by Dalhousie University, Memorial and the University of Prince Edward Island — has created four videos that briefly illustrate why ocean research is so important.

You can view each video by clicking on the text below.