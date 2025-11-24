‘Embedded in the everyday’

Research

By Maria Carroll and Jeff Green

The first in a series of Q&As with members of Memorial’s research community as we celebrate Research Week, Nov. 24-28. Check out the event calendar.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is permeating almost every aspect of our society.

You may be a fan of using AI to help you choose a colour to paint your house, but a professor at Memorial is researching the technology at the cutting edge — think deep fakes and generative AI.

The Gazette caught up with Dr. Aaron Tucker to hear about how he is working to protect the most vulnerable in our society from the harms of the technology and how we might imagine using it differently.

Dr. Tucker is an assistant professor in the Department of English, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, who teaches communication and media studies and is the director of the Diploma of Creative Writing Program.

He is currently the lead of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council-funded project, The New Past: A History of Canadian AI as Techno-National Project, which is assembling a critical history of the development of Canadian AI through a variety of archival sources.

