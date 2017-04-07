Island fellows

Research

By Moira Baird

Five Memorial researchers will take up residence on historic Fogo Island for month-long research retreats this year.

They are the latest recipients of a unique program recently renamed in honour of the late Dr. Richard Marceau.

Shorefast partnership

Dr. Marceau, who served as Memorial’s vice-president (research) from 2013 until he passed away in September 2016, helped to establish the Fogo Island Research Fellowship through a partnership with the Shorefast Foundation.

The fellowship will now be known as the Richard Marceau-Fogo Island Research Fellowship.

The fellowship grew from important research initiatives spearheaded by Dr. Marceau, including the creation of the Strategic Research Intensity Plan (SRIP), a roadmap that builds on Memorial’s institutional Research Strategy Framework supporting the university’s vision to be one of the most distinguished public universities in Canada and beyond.

“Renaming this research fellowship is a fitting tribute to Dr. Marceau who was instrumental in its creation and made a lasting contribution to Memorial,” said Dr. Ray Gosine, vice-president (research) pro tempore.

The 2016-17 recipients of the Richard Marceau-Fogo Island Research Fellowship are pictured in the photo essay below.

As fellows, each faculty member will spend four weeks in a home owned by the Shorefast Foundation — which is dedicated to the economic and cultural revitalization of Fogo Island — to complete the writing of a significant manuscript on the results of a major research project or to complete a work of artistic creation.

“These research fellowships are a good example of Memorial University’s outreach to rural places in the province,” said Gordon Slade, chair, Shorefast Foundation.

“Both the Shorefast Foundation and Memorial are seeing tangible benefits from the fellowships, and I look forward to participating in the dialogue with these 2017 scholars during their terms on the island.”

Local activities

Fellows are also expected to engage with the local community through activities, such as public lectures, readings and presentations in their area of expertise.

“I congratulate this year’s fellows on receiving this invaluable opportunity to further their research and artistic endeavours,” said Dr. Gosine.

“I also thank the Shorefast Foundation for its continued partnership with Memorial that makes this unique research fellowship possible.”

Learn more online about applying for the Richard Marceau-Fogo Island Research Fellowship.