It adds up

By Jackey Locke

A Memorial University mathematics professor in the Faculty of Science has been named to the Canadian Mathematical Society’s 2025 Class of Fellows.

The Faculty of Science’s Dr. Jie Xiao is one of seven recipients this year.

The fellowship recognizes Canadian Mathematical Society members who have made outstanding contributions to mathematical research, teaching or exposition, as well as having distinguished themselves in service to Canada’s mathematical community.

“I was so excited to learn that I was selected a fellow for the 2025 class,” he said. “It is my great hope that this selection as a Canadian Mathematical Society fellow will, in a certain way, increase the national and international visibility of Memorial’s mathematical research.”

Induction to the Class of Fellows is based upon nominations, reception of the David Borwein Distinguished Career Award or the Graham Wright Award for Distinguished Service; reception of any other Canadian Mathematical Society prize or award for outstanding contributions to research, education, exposition and service to the society or having served the society as a vice-president, a standing committee chair or editor-in-chief of the society’s Canadian Mathematical Bulletin or Canadian Journal of Mathematics.

As a lifetime Canadian Mathematical Society member, Dr. Xiao has served in numerous leadership roles within the society, including being a member of the society’s Research Committee; a member of its International Prize Committee; chair of its G. de B. Robinson Award Committee; editor-in-chief of its Canadian Mathematical Bulletin; associate editor of its Canadian Journal of Mathematics; and session organizer/speaker of many meetings.

Background

In 2011, Dr. Xiao was named a University Research Professor. His research interests mainly lie in geometric harmonic analysis, partial differential equations (PDE), complex variables and mathematical physics.

He is particularly interested in simple problems that are challenging to solve and often involve using analysis-PDE methods in differential geometry and the motivation of differential geometric results in analysis-PDE with connections to capacities and potentials — two key subjects within mathematical physics.

Some major highlights of Dr. Xiao’s research include authoring twin highly regarded monographs: Holomorphic Q Classes (Springer) and Geometric Qp Functions (Birkh¨auser), which led to a new research area (30H25) in the American Mathematical Society’s Mathematics Subject Classification.

He has also made important contributions to several complex areas of mathematics. His work connects geometric and analytic properties to better understand how shapes and spaces relate to each other.

He has studied mathematical tools used to analyze solutions to partial differential equations and worked on equations where the value of a function at a point depends not only on the function’s value at that point, but also on its values at other points in the space.

Last, but not least, he has advanced research on holomorphic spaces — a key concept in complex and functional analysis and their operators, such as Hankel and Toeplitz.

“Through his exceptional contributions to mathematical research, Dr. Xiao has led meaningful change to advance his field,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “Memorial is proud to celebrate outstanding researchers whose work is helping shape a more informed society. Warmest congratulations to Dr. Xiao on this well-earned national recognition.”

Dr. Xiao will be formally recognized at the 2025 CMS Winter Meeting banquet in Toronto, Ont.