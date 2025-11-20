Mysterious and fascinating

Research

By Jeff Green

Like most scientists, Dr. Uta Passow is driven by the desire to understand the “how” or the “why” of the world.

For decades, she’s had a deep fascination with the ocean and nature.

“The ocean is so central to our lives, but so hidden and mysterious to many people, it is fascinating,” said Dr. Passow, a professor in the Department of Ocean Sciences, Faculty of Science, at Memorial University.

Her research focuses on understanding the impact of climate change and oil or plastic pollution on marine ecosystems, enabling the development of mediation measures.

Globally recognized in her field of study, Dr. Passow will have a unique opportunity to dive deeper into her favourite subject thanks to her recent renewal as Memorial’s tier 1 Canada Research Chair (CRC) in biological oceanographic processes.

She’s also investigating the critical role of the biological carbon pump in helping the ocean remove carbon dioxide from the Earth’s atmosphere.

Dr. Passow says the support from the Canada Research Chair program enables her team to conduct their studies scientifically and rigorously.

“As I believe that our research has societal importance, this is gratifying.”

Community collaboration

Climate-related research during Dr. Pattow’s first CRC term has increased her team’s understanding of the ocean’s response to stressors, but also uncovered a lot of questions, which she will focus on as part of her renewal.

Specifically, she says they want to learn what types of particles most efficiently carry carbon to depth, which helps with carbon sequestration.

“Our oil research has moved from local bays into the great lakes, where oil pipelines pose a potential risk of spills, but where we currently lack an understanding of the ability of local bacteria to degrade oil,” she explained. “We are expanding our work on microplastic distribution pathways. The more we learn about microplastic in the ocean, the clearer it becomes that many methodological challenges need to be addressed to produce trustworthy data.”

Dr. Passow says she is looking forward to growing her team, which includes undergraduate and graduate students, post-doctoral fellows, academic and industry partners and community collaborators.

“I truly enjoy giving them the opportunity to grow and mature while addressing the pertinent research questions.” — Dr. Uta Passow

She has worked with the Miawpukek First Nation in Conne River and the Nunatsiavut Government in Labrador to address environmental challenges jointly.

She says she and her team are excited to be able to continue their work and explore additional perspectives.

She also says the knowledge they generate is meant to contribute towards mediating societal issues, such as climate change, oil spill or plastic pollution, using science-based decision-making.

“The CRC allows me to hire a great team of emerging scientists, and I truly enjoy giving them the opportunity to grow and mature while addressing the pertinent research questions.”

