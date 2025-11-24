Op-Ed Dr. Tana Allen

Research

By Dr. Tana Allen

Every day, on all our campuses, research is taking place.

Students, faculty, post-doctoral scholars and staff are navigating from classrooms to labs testing, examining and sorting data.

They are making their way to archives and libraries scrutinizing, investigating and pondering questions.

They are stepping onto stages and putting their creativity and training into practice.

They are building effective relationships with community partners, solving challenges, creating new insight and driving social change.

That is what research is all about: creating opportunities and improving our world.

As a humanities scholar, I am inspired by the constant passion to communicate and how that work is at the core of what researchers do.

Voices and vision

The work of our researchers is all around us.

From medicine to ocean technology from agriculture to critical minerals and from nursing to quantum, Memorial University’s community is rich with diverse, talented and innovative researchers pushing the boundaries of knowledge every day.

In a world full of noise, confusion and, oftentimes turmoil, Memorial researchers bring vision, clarity and hope.

They are doing extraordinary things.

“At the heart of Research Week, you’ll find dynamic students, dedicated staff members, incredible faculty members, talented post-doctoral scholars and interested community members.”

Take, for example, Dr. Kathy de Jong.

The assistant professor in the School of Social Work is working with researchers and community partners on a project to improve the lives of young people dealing with mental health, substance use and housing challenges in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Then there’s Dr. Yan Zhang, a professor in the Department of Process Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

She is leading a study that’s examining the design, construction and future operation of a pilot rare earth elements processing plant in Canada. Dr. Zhang and her team want to find ways to help accelerate Canada’s growth in the field.

And, a group from the Faculty of Medicine is making great strides in uncovering a simple and accessible way to prevent Alzheimer’s before the disease’s first symptoms even appear.

Dr. Qi Yuan, a professor in the Department of Biomedical Sciences, and her co-investigator, Dr. Touati Benoukraf, Canada Research Chair in bioinformatics for personalized medicine, are exploring how probiotics might help stop or reverse the earliest changes in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

These are just some of the examples of how Memorial researchers are solving problems, building capacity and saving lives.

Research is all around us

Today is the start of Research Week, Memorial’s annual celebration of all things research.

The goal is to celebrate and raise awareness of Memorial’s internationally renowned research expertise and encourage more multidisciplinary collaboration.

As we mark its eighth anniversary, it’s fair to say our flagship research event is deeply ingrained in our community.

I know I always look forward to checking out what’s happening.

A quick look at this year’s events calendar and you’ll see an impressive lineup of presentations, workshops, social events and seminars.

At the heart of Research Week, you’ll find dynamic students, dedicated staff members, incredible faculty members, talented post-doctoral scholars and interested community members.

Research is truly a collaborative act.

This week, I hope you can check out one or some of the events on offer to learn new perspectives, share ideas and celebrate the vital role Memorial University research plays at home and around the world.

Learn more about research at Memorial and check out Research Strategy 2023-28 to learn how we’re moving ideas forward.