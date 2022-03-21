Research appointment

Research

By Jeff Green

Dr. Tana Allen has been appointed acting associate vice-president (research), effective May 27 until May 26, 2023.

The appointment was accepted by the president and is in effect during Dr. Ray Gosine’s administrative leave as associate vice-president (research).

Dr. Allen will work closely with senior and academic leaders, as well as key administrative staff, to achieve the strategic objectives of the research portfolio and enhance Memorial’s international reputation for cutting-edge research.

‘Supporting and growing’

“An accomplished researcher and dedicated academic administrator, Dr. Allen brings a wealth of experience to the research portfolio,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“As Memorial strengthens its research activities across the disciplines, Dr. Allen will play a central role in supporting and growing our success as one of Canada’s top research universities. I am confident our research community will benefit from her vast knowledge and leadership skills. I look forward to working with her in this new capacity.”

Dr. Allen says she’s looking forward to the new opportunity.

“Coming from a discipline that is often perceived as a place of traditional privilege, I am excited to connect with our increasingly diverse research community,” she told the Gazette.

“I hope to be able to build connections both within and beyond our university in order to support researchers in navigating an often complex research environment.”

Experienced leader

Since July 2020, Dr. Allen has been the associate dean (research) in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

A professor with the Department of Classics, Dr. Allen is trained as a classical archaeologist and social historian.

Her academic output focuses both on ancient architecture and medical practices and on the ways in which ancient Greek and Roman ideas shape the modern world. A significant focus of her research has been the development of ancient Roman healing spas and their integration into concepts of health within ancient society with close examination of the experience of the individual within a social context, rather than the development of the institution.

As an academic administrator, Dr. Allen served as department head for 13 years and was instrumental in rebuilding the Department of Classics at Memorial. She has contributed to more than 25 committees within the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and is currently the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council Leader for Memorial.

Dr. Allen served as associate editor and treasurer-secretary for Mouseion and as a council member of the Classical Association of Canada. In her commitment to promote and advance knowledge in the Canadian academic community, Dr. Allen has organized numerous local, national and international events, adjudicated major academic prizes, provided submission reviews for top disciplinary journals and acted as tenure referee for multiple universities.

Providing expertise in emerging areas of classical reception studies and non-traditional disciplinary approaches, she is regularly sought out as a supervisor by Canadian and international students. Her former students and research assistants work all over the world, from Canada to the U.S. to New Zealand, spreading a passion for, and deeper knowledge of, classics.

Dr. Allen holds a bachelor of arts from Amherst College, a master of arts from the University of Texas at Austin and a PhD from the University of Alberta.