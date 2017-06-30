Thai visit

Research

By Susan Flanagan

Thailand’s ambassador to Canada is interested in research at Memorial.

During Vijavat Isarabhakdi’s first official visit to campus on June 28, he met with Drs. Ray Gosine, vice-president (research), pro tempore; Dr. Greg Naterer, dean, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science; and Dr. Lesley James, assistant professor and Chevron Chair in Petroleum Engineering, to discuss the university’s research strengths and facilities.

During Vijavat Isarabhakdi’s first official visit to campus on June 28, he met with Drs. Ray Gosine, vice-president (research), pro tempore; Dr. Greg Naterer, dean, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science; and Dr. Lesley James, assistant professor and Chevron Chair in Petroleum Engineering, to discuss the university’s research strengths and facilities.

Research partnerships, including those with private industry, government and other academic institutions, were also discussed at length with the ambassador, who was particularly interested in Memorial’s co-operative education programs and entrepreneurship programs.

Too Big to Ignore connection

Memorial already has connections to Thailand through Dr. Ratana Chuenpagdee’s Too Big To Ignore Global Partnership for Small-Scale Fisheries Research project.

Earlier this week, Mr. Isarabhakdi also met with the Too Big To Ignore team members to explore ways to further strengthen the collaboration.

Dr. Chuenpagdee is a professor in the Department of Geography, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, and former Canada Research Chair in Natural Resource Sustainability and Community Development. She is also the project director for the Too Big To Ignore partnership, which received a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada six-year grant (March 2012-February 2018).

The partnership involves more than 300 researchers and 20 organizations from approximately 45 countries, working together to elevate the profile of small-scale fisheries, argue against their marginalization, reduce their vulnerability and address key concerns affecting their sustainability.

Mr. Isarabhakdi will also visit the Genesis Centre and the Marine Institute to investigate potential future collaborative efforts between Thailand and the university.