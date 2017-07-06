Research

By Mandy Cook

A Memorial sociologist has some questions about Canada’s new Feminist International Aid Policy.

Dr. Liam Swiss, Department of Sociology, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, outlines his concerns about whether or not Canada will regain some of its former credibility on gender equality in the aid community in a recent article in The Conversation.

