An early start

New students can "kickstart" their Memorial degree

Student Life

April 27, 2022

By Jill Hunt

Memorial University is offering the Kickstart program for the third consecutive year.

Incoming students will have an opportunity to register for a university credit course held during a six-week summer session from June 27–Aug. 6, 2022.

Registration opens on Tuesday, May 31.

In the first two years of the Kickstart program, more than 900 students combined registered for courses.

A head start

Jennifer Porter, interim university registrar, says the Kickstart program is an ideal time for students to take advantage of doing a course to help adjust to university-level learning before the full semester starts.

“The Kickstart summer semester is a great way for students to gain a head start on their university studies,” said Ms. Porter. “It provides students with an opportunity to keep engaged in academics over the summer, and also allows them to become familiar with university systems and processes.”

The phrase Kickstart your degree with two students smiling.
Incoming students can register for a university credit course as part of Memorial’s Kickstart summer semester.

Variety of choice

A selection of first-year courses are being offered from the faculties of Business Administration, Humanities and Social Sciences and Science, as well as the schools of Fine Arts, Social Work and Science and the Environment.

Information about this year’s course offerings, details on how to register and course descriptions are available on the Kickstart webpage.

Students who are still considering applying to Memorial can do so and take advantage of the opportunity, getting a head start on the fall semester.

Jill Hunt is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Registrar. She can be reached at jmhunt@mun.ca.

Topics

