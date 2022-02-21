Celebrating students

Student Life

By Jackey Locke

In celebration of Black History Month, the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science invited members of the Memorial University chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers to share some insights on their academic experiences.

Meet Michelle Mudunge from Zimbabwe. Ms. Mudunge is a third-year mechanical engineering student.

JL: Tell us about your background before coming to Memorial University to study engineering.

MM: I am Zimbabwean born and raised. I always wanted to be a doctor since I was six years old. Therefore, I took up general sciences in elementary school as well as in high school. I studied biology in my first year at Memorial to be a first degree before applying for medicine, but I didn’t really enjoy my courses so I decided to change to engineering because I enjoyed a physics course I had taken during my first year and l have also always loved math.

JL: What advice would you give your first-year self?

MM: To stay on top of my work. Participate in study groups and work closely with other classmates. To never skip classes because every class and tutorial is important and to ask as many questions as possible in class. Also, to always work on practice problems in textbooks.

JL: What do you appreciate most about the engineering program at Memorial?

MM: What I appreciate most is the co-op program that contributes towards a hands-on experience, whereby one can apply the knowledge acquired during academic semesters. I also think it’s good financially and eases up the school stress from financial stress.

JL: What are some challenges you have faced and how have you overcome those challenges?

MM: The most challenging is balancing five courses that require a lot of attention, equally. I have managed to overcome that by being organized and working with others.

JL: What do you consider to be one of your proudest moments since beginning your undergraduate engineering studies?

MM: That would be when I passed term four. It was online and very challenging for me. Adjusting to online and most of the courses were quite challenging as well.

Next up is student Donald Chukwuebuka — read about him in the Gazette on Wednesday, Feb. 23! Profiles of members of the National Society of Black Engineers at Memorial will continue through the month of February.