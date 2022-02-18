 Go to page content

Celebrating students

Black History Month: Meet engineering student Opeyemi Adeniye

Student Life

Feb. 18, 2022

By Jackey Locke

In celebration of Black History Month, the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science invited members of the Memorial University chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers to share some insights on their academic experiences.

First up is Opeyemi Adeniye from Nigeria. Mr. Adeniye is a second-year mechanical engineering student at Memorial.

JL: Why did you choose Memorial University for your engineering undergraduate studies?

OA: I chose Memorial engineering because of the work terms in between the academic terms. This can help in gaining work experience before graduation and also helps students to pay their tuition fees.

JL: Tell us about your background before coming to Memorial to study engineering.

OA: I have always been passionate about engineering. I was always curious about how many things work, and I loved working with machines, so I was more of a hands-on person.

JL: What advice would you give your first-year self?

OA: Just keep doing what you’re doing, don’t falter. It will get more challenging, and you’ll make many mistakes. However, these things are necessary for your growth.

Next up is student Michelle Mudunge from Zimbabwe — read about her in the Gazette on Monday, Feb. 21! Profiles of members of the National Society of Black Engineers at Memorial will continue through the month of February, Black History Month.

Jackey Locke is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. She can be reached at jackey.locke@mun.ca.

Topics

