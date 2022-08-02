Giving thanks

Student Life

By Heidi Wicks

When Nathan Young received notice that he is the recipient of the Chevron Endowment Scholarship, he says he was excited, encouraged and humbled.

Selection of the scholarships is based on academic standing as well as expression of interest in potential employment in the oil and gas industry.

“I was so surprised to receive notice!” said Mr. Young, said the second-year joint bachelor of commerce (co-op.) and bachelor of arts (economics) student who is also a successful curler. “The effects stretch beyond the monetary and are very special.”

In this Q&A, Mr. Young shares some of the intricacies of how the award has helped shine a light towards his future.

HW: How has the support changed your education and life, as well as your perspective?

NY: I strive for high performance in all areas of my life, including academics, athletics and extracurriculars, so the support from the Chevron Endowment Scholarship has helped me commit the necessary time and energy to do so.

This kind of support is also a good example of how consistent effort and dedication does lead to a light at the end of the sometimes seemingly endless tunnel!

The completion of smaller tasks is what ultimately leads to the achievement of big goals, and I find it’s easy to continually focus on the next thing, and not losing sight of the bigger picture.

Receiving the Chevron Endowment Scholarship made me reflect on the journey, acknowledge milestones and realize the important role that support played along the way.

HW: What does a day in the life of Nathan Young look like?

NY: For the most part, my days are pre-planned and well structured.

Getting sufficient sleep is important for ensuring each day is as productive as possible.

“I keep a list of completed to-dos — that now spans many years!”

The day begins by checking emails, catching up on market/world news and making a to-do list of the tasks I plan to accomplish that day, time-lined in order of priority.

Throughout the day I work on my to-dos and cross each item off once complete.

I schedule intentional breaks, such as a quick run, to help maintain focus. I keep a list of completed to-dos — that now spans many years! — so I can look back and see what I have accomplished.

The late afternoon/evening is time for physical training, committee meetings, curling practices/games and preparing for the next day.

HW: What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

NY: Thinking about “the future” is exciting and overwhelming at the same time!

I am currently working towards the joint bachelor of commerce (co-op.) and bachelor of arts (economics) degree with hopes to become a chartered financial analyst and pursue a career in finance and asset management.

“The events of the past few seasons have encouraged our team to consider a potential Olympic appearance someday.”

I am excited to start contributing my education and experiences towards the economic well-being of our province, including the oil and gas sector since it is such a large opportunity for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

I am also working to represent Newfoundland and Labrador in curling at future national events and all of Canada at future world championships. The events of the past few seasons have encouraged our team to consider a potential Olympic appearance someday, as well.

HW: Why do you think it’s important for people or organizations to give to Memorial?

NY: As a university, Memorial is inherently committed to equipping its students with the knowledge and skills to lead our world into the future.

Thus it is in every single firm and person’s best interest that our university has the best resources to do so.

Giving is not limited to money, for example, mentorship can be a hugely impactful way to give to the Memorial community. Look no further than Memorial’s student-led investment fund, The Fund, as proof.

Further, giving is a symbol of belief in the receiver, which is very empowering and inspirational. Chevron gives confidence to its award recipients simply by recognizing their contributions, which will ultimately lead to many more.

I am so grateful for the support of Memorial’s administration and faculty in my journey thus far, and I look forward to continuing this relationship for many years to come.