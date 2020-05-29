Remote possibilities

Student Life

By Ashley Hurley

The School of Graduate Studies reached out to several graduate students recently to find out how they are handling the transition to remote learning.

How has their respective research and graduate program been affected? What are their self-care routines? How are they are staying connected with their colleagues, supervisors, family and friends? Read on to meet our second graduate student profile and stay tuned for more in the weeks to come!

Judyannet Muchiri, doctoral candidate, sociology

“These unprecedented times find me in Kenya in the process of collecting data for my doctoral research on Safe Spaces for Young Women’s Civic Participation.

I had almost completed my interviews and focus groups when Kenya, along with the rest of the world, shut down. My first instinct was to think of all the things that can go wrong because of the disruption to my work and research.

I initially started to panic, but my advisors, Dr. Liam Swiss and Dr. Nicole Power, were quick to check in and assure me things would be okay. I have since revised my fieldwork schedule; I am doing preliminary data analysis remotely, as I wait for the pandemic restrictions to be lifted.

I manage to maintain a positive outlook and stability by focusing on analysis, reading a lot, catching up with peers and friends via social media, and taking lots of breaks in between.

I have found that taking regular breaks each day to sit in silence and meditate really helps me.

Another key thing is regulating screen time; there is a lot of information going around now and that can be overwhelming, so I am trying to take it in small doses.”

This is the second of seven graduate student profiles that will be published in the Gazette on Wednesdays and Fridays during the next three weeks.

