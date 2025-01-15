 Go to page content

Science outreach with UNB, Girl Guides includes sleepover at Geo Centre

Teaching and Learning

Jan. 15, 2025

By Nicole Squires

From chemistry experiments and biology investigations to psychological brain games and STEM trivia, about 80 Girl Guides from around the province were exposed to a lot of science recently.

These Guides are participating in a psychology-focused activity: writing with one eye closed.
Photo: Submitted

All SySTEMS Go, a two-day event held in St. John’s in November, provided an “unforgettable” weekend for the potential future scientists and engineers, say organizers.

The program brought together Girl Guides from Paradise, Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s, Conception Bay South, St. John’s, Mount Pearl, Grand Falls-Windsor, Bay D’Espoir and Witless Bay.

“All SySTEMs Go is the event I wish I could have attended at 10 years old.” — Justine Gauthier

The girls, ranging in age from 9-11, participated in nine engaging STEM activities organized by science departments at Memorial’s St. John’s campus, including an overnight stay at the Johnson Geo Centre.

The event was a collaboration between Memorial University and the University of New Brunswick.

A team effort

The All SySTEMs Go team of staff and volunteers included members of the departments of Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Statistics, and Psychology, along with key contributions from partners Women in Science and Engineering N.L. and Let’s Talk Science.

“This event exemplifies the power of partnership. Thanks to our sponsors, Natural Sciences and Engineering and Research Council PromoScience and Atlantic Association for Research in the Mathematical Sciences, we’re breaking barriers and empowering young girls to see themselves as leaders in STEM fields” said Danielle Nichols, Memorial’s science outreach co-ordinator.

Heather Rose, executive co-ordinator of Let’s Talk Science, facilitates an activity with Girl Guides at the Core Science Facility.
Heather Rose, executive co-ordinator of Let’s Talk Science, facilitated an activity with the Girl Guides at Memorial’s Core Science Facility.
Photo: Submitted

Justine Gauthier, science outreach co-ordinator and mathematics instructor at the University of New Brunswick, travelled to St. John’s to help facilitate the event.

“All SySTEMs Go is the event I wish I could have attended at 10 years old: it’s exciting, thought-provoking and fun,” she said.

She says events like these are important because everyone benefits when we engage and impassion those less represented in STEM.

“That weekend will surely impact the girls’ perception of science for years to come.”

Time in the laboratory means suiting up in protective gear.
Photo: Submitted

Heather Rose, the executive co-ordinator of Let’s Talk Science, also participated.

She says it is important for children and youth to be exposed to fun, STEM-themed events so they can learn and explore different careers in science, technology, engineering and math as they grow.

“Our volunteers had a great time and it was the chance for many of them to reflect on how they ended up in the STEM field of study that they are in now,” she said.

Melissa Keats, program administrator with WISE N.L., hosted a session that included real-world women in STEM: a geologist, an engineering student and a biologist.

Girl Guide looking through a microscope during a All SySTEMs Go activity at Memorial University.
A Girl Guide looks through a microscope.
Photo: Danielle Nichols

“It was wonderful to see so many curious young minds full of questions,” she said. “These initiatives exemplify the power of collaboration in empowering women in STEM. Our session was designed to introduce the Guides to diverse role models in STEM to inspire and help them see what’s possible.”

The future of science

Empowering participants through outreach activities will help them see themselves as future leaders in STEM, while building confidence through hands-on activities and teamwork, says Ms. Nichols.

Girl Guiders sit under the planets at the Johnson Geo Centre.
The Girl Guides slept under the solar system at the Johnson Geo Centre as part of All SySTEMs Go.
Photo: Submitted

“With events like All SySTEMs Go, the future of science in Newfoundland and Labrador is in great hands,” she said.

Jennifer Penney, a member of Girl Guides of Canada, N.L. and responsible Guider for the event, is looking ahead to future events with the Faculty of Science outreach team.

“Guides are the perfect age for the activities and experience that All SySTEMs Go facilitated.”

To learn more about future events hosted by the Faculty of Science outreach team, visit the website and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Girl Guide participants of All SySTEMs Go take a group photo in the Core Science Facility Whale Atrium.
Girl Guide participants of All SySTEMs Go take a group photo in the Core Science Facility Whale Atrium.
Photo: Danielle Nichols

 

Nicole Squires is a communications advisor in the Faculty of Science at Memorial University. She can be reached at n.squires@mun.ca.

Topics

