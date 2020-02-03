Doubling down

Teaching and Learning

By Heidi Wicks

The nation’s largest scholarship program will now award 100 – previously standing at 50 – annual Canadian STEM scholarships.

Fifty students will receive $100,000 to pursue an engineering degree, and 50 will receive $80,000 to pursue a science, technology or mathematics degree at one of 20 Canadian partner universities from the Schulich Leader Scholarship program.

Established in 2012 by Canadian business leader and philanthropist Seymour Schulich, the annual scholarship program encourages Canada’s most promising high school graduates to pursue degrees in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines to become the next generation of innovators.

Two Memorial University students have been awarded this prestigious designation each year.

The impact for previous recipients has been monumental.

Previous recipient

Shiloh Burton, a 2019 Schulich Leader, says he was “astonished” by the news that he’d been awarded $100,000. The scholarship allows him to completely focus on his studies without having to worry about his finances.

He says he chose Memorial’s engineering co-operative program because “it offers many opportunities to students.”

Being able to include the designation of Schulich Leader after their name extends far beyond a recipient’s time as a student.

In addition to the financial support, scholars are provided access to significant developmental opportunities during their undergraduate education. They can also become a member of the network of Schulich Leader recipients, which is a lifelong resource.

“We have always been proud to be one of Schulich’s partner universities and are grateful for the increased support,” said President Kachanoski. “Hundreds of thousands of students compete for these prestigious scholarships each year, and only a select few are chosen. I am confident the STEM students will make the most of these life-changing awards and contribute significantly to our university and province in the years to come.”

In a recent news release, Mr. Schulich stated that recipients are the next generation of technology innovators.

“With their university expenses covered, they can focus their time on their studies, research projects, extracurriculars and entrepreneurial ventures. They are the next generation of technology innovators,” he said.