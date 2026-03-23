Fresh perspectives, strong skills

Teaching and Learning

By Rebecca Newhook

Unlimited possibilities.

That’s how graduate student Hendrik Van Heerden describes his Master of Arts in Economics Co-operative Internship Option Program at Memorial University.

“I love how vast the field of economics is,” said Mr. Van Heerden, who is from Gander, N.L. “By studying it, I also learn about other disciplines such as statistics, history and philosophy, giving me a well-rounded education.”

Personal and academic growth

The Master of Arts in Economics Co-operative Internship Option Program combines advanced classroom instruction with on-the-job learning.

It builds on the success of Memorial’s longstanding undergraduate Bachelor of Economics Co-operative Education Program to make work-integrated learning opportunities available to graduate students.

Joining Mr. Van Heerden as the first two students to enrol in the program is Mexico’s Alejandra Robles Aguilar.

The pair has just begun the search for work terms for September 2026.

“As an international student, gaining Canadian work experience is especially meaningful to me.” — Alejandra Robles Aguilar

Ms. Robles Aguilar, who came to Memorial on the urging of her brother, also a Memorial University graduate student, says enrolling in the program has been an important step in her personal and academic growth.

“I’m excited to apply the economic theory we study in class to real-world challenges through the co-op. program,” she said. “As an international student, gaining Canadian work experience is especially meaningful to me, and I’m eager to explore opportunities where I can contribute using the knowledge acquired during my courses.”

Both students say they are open-minded about what opportunities await them.

They are eager to apply their skills in data analysis, econometrics, public policy and economic theory in a real-world setting.

“The practical experience that the co-op. program offers will help me to navigate the next steps in my economics career,” said Mr. Van Heerden, who also completed his undergraduate degree in economics and statistics at Memorial.

‘Advanced training and expertise’

Dr. Lynn Gambin is the department head of economics; for her, the co-operative education program allows students to explore career possibilities and make important connections to employers across a range of industries and organizations.

She says Memorial’s economics students are highly qualified and they bring fresh perspectives, strong practical skills and a sound understanding of economics that sets them apart in any workplace.

“I am pleased that this opportunity has been extended to our graduate students so employers can discover first-hand the real contributions that Memorial students with advanced training and expertise in economics can make,” Dr. Gambin said.

Theresa Mackenzie, an academic staff member in co-operative education, co-ordinates the program on behalf of the department.

She says she’s delighted to welcome Mr. Van Heerden and Ms. Robles Aguilar into the Master of Arts in Economics Co-operative Internship Option Program and to launch it during National Work-Integrated Learning Month.

“Both students are motivated to put their skills in economics to work and would be an asset to any employer in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors,” Ms. Mackenzie said. “I look forward to seeing where they go next.”

Master of Arts in Economics Co-operative Internship Option Program

Interested in learning more about the Master of Arts in Economics Co-operative Internship Option Program?

Find the program details here.