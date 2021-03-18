Leadership change

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

Dr. Ailsa Craig has been appointed interim dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences effective May 21 , 2021, until May 20, 2022, or until a permanent dean is appointed (whichever occurs first).

The recommendation was accepted by President Vianne Timmons and approved by the Board of Regents on March 11.

Dr. Craig replaces Dr. Jennifer Simpson, who was recently appointed provost and vice-president (academic) of Ryerson University.

“Following a call for nominations and expressions of interest, and in consultation with the faculty, I was pleased to recommend Dr. Craig’s appointment,” said Dr. Mark Abrahams, provost and vice-president (academic) pro tempore.

“Dr. Craig has taken on increasingly senior leadership roles at Memorial over the years, and has significant experience working collaboratively with faculty, students and staff. I look forward to working with Dr. Craig in this important leadership position.”

Dr. Ailsa Craig’s biography

Dr. Craig is associate dean (curriculum and programs) and professor in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and former head of the unit’s Department of Sociology.

An experienced academic administrator and publicly engaged scholar, Dr. Craig’s work and critical reviews have appeared in Poetics, Journal of Material Culture, Journal of Arts Management, Law and Society, Canadian Review of Sociology and Anthropology, Contemporary Sociology, Archives of Sexual Behavior, and Sexuality & Culture.

Dr. Craig is also a recipient of the President’s Award for Outstanding Teaching (2016), a Fulbright Scholar and has been interviewed for Weekend America (national public radio in the U.S.), Quill & Quire, the Globe and Mail, CBC Radio, the National Post and other news media.

A queer and trans activist, Dr. Craig was also selected as a community leadership marshall for the St. John’s 2014 Pride parade and is co-founder of Quadrangle N.L., a registered charity working to build a 2SLGBTQAI+ community centre and provincewide supports for Newfoundland and Labrador.

“I offer my thanks to Dr. Simpson for her many contributions to the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and I wish her all the best on this next exciting chapter in her university career,” said Dr. Abrahams.

Details on the search for permanent dean will be shared as they become available.